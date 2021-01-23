Memorial Coliseum seeking part-time employees

Coliseum Job Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosted a job fair to fill part-time, event-based employment positions on Saturday.

The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all seeking applicants to fill their staffing needs for upcoming events. The positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The different positions available include:

  • Guest Services
  • Ticket Office Seller
  • Parking Lot Attendant
  • Concessions Stand Associate
  • Catering Service
  • Lead Cook and Grill Cook
  • Warehouse and Runner
  • Housekeeping
  • Security Guard

All positions start at $10.00 per hour or higher.

Interested applicants can get more information and submit applications in advance here.

