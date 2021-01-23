Memorial Coliseum seeking part-time employees

The positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosted a job fair to fill part-time, event-based employment positions on Saturday.

The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all seeking applicants to fill their staffing needs for upcoming events. The positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The different positions available include:

Guest Services

Ticket Office Seller

Parking Lot Attendant

Concessions Stand Associate

Catering Service

Lead Cook and Grill Cook

Warehouse and Runner

Housekeeping

Security Guard

All positions start at $10.00 per hour or higher.

Interested applicants can get more information and submit applications in advance here.

