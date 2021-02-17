Memorial Coliseum prepares for return of hockey, expo shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While events have happened inside Allen County War Memorial Coliseum during the pandemic, February is set to mark the return of Komet hockey and a large expo show into the building. WANE 15 asked what COVID-19 related changes you can expect to find when attending the events.

Komets games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Coliseum’s arena. Wednesday afternoon the organization announced 300 more tickets have been made available as the county’s color-coded coronavirus status improved.

Fans should anticipate the beginning of a clear bag policy. Nothing larger than a clutch will be allowed into the games unless members of the security team can see inside the bag. Clear bags are being sold at the Coliseum’s ticket office for $6.00 a piece.

Changes have been made to both parking and food services to cut down on person-to-person contact. Eating will also not be allowed in the concourse/hallway areas. Any food and drinks are expected to be consumed by fans only while sitting in arena seats.

The following weekend marks the return of The All American Outdoor Expo. While the expo center has been used for other events, this is the first show of its size to be hosted in the venue since the Home and Gardens Show in 2020.

The promoter of the show told WANE 15 that more space has been rented than in years past, to allow people to spread out. Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown added that surfaces will be disinfected on a regular basis. Masks will be required to be worn by people attending the show.

The events come after the Coliseum staff was recognized for cleaning efforts and technology in place in the building.