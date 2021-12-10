Memorial Coliseum names new Executive VP & General Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has hired Melanie Henkes as their new Executive Vice President & General Manager, effective January 10, 2022.

She takes over for Randy Brown who announced his retirement earlier this year. Brown had been with the Coliseum for 33 years.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum retained SearchWide Global, an executive search firm, to manage the recruitment process for the Executive Vice President & General Manager role with the organization.

According to a press release from the Coliseum, Henkes is an inclusive leader known for collaboration. She brings a wealth of experience in sales and general management, most recently serving as the General Manager for a multi-purpose arena in Portland, Maine. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Retail and Sports Management from the University of South Carolina – Columbia and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina.

“Melanie has an impressive background and we are excited to have her provide leadership and management for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum,” said Dennis Sutton, President of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees.

In her new role, Henkes will be responsible for the overall administration, supervision, and operation of the premier regional sporting and major event venue.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to join the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and I’m looking forward to working with my new team,” said Henkes.