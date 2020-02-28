Memorial Coliseum issues traffic advisory for weekend of busy events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Due to two high-traffic events, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum issued a traffic advisory for the surrounding streets.

This includes Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and other roadways near the complex on through Sunday, March 1. The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show will take place in the Expo Center while Disney On Ice performances occur in the Arena. Both run Friday – Sunday.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for travel, parking and entering each event. Residents that are not attending the events, should seek alternate routes.

Friday, the Home & Garden Show will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one Disney On Ice show time at 7 p.m. each night. On Saturday, the Home and Garden Show will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Disney On Ice shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.. On Sunday, the Home & Garden Show will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Disney On Ice shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.