Memorial Coliseum hosting remembrance ceremony on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Army Navy Union #57 is hosting a ceremony to pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Tuesday’s ceremony will be held at Memorial Hall at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend and honor the men and women who were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Guests attending the ceremony should enter the Memorial Coliseum employee parking lot at entrance #4, off of Parnell Avenue, located across the street from Casa Ristorante and Afdent. Guests should enter the building through Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza near the airplane.

Watch a livestream of the ceremony at 7 p.m. on WANE.com.