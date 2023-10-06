FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Craft lovers, the Memorial Coliseum has all your scrapbooking needs this weekend.

New and experienced crafters can head to the Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway Friday and Saturday to learn techniques and buy supplies. About 20 booths are listed to be at the event with professional materials like stamps, chalk, paper goods and more.

The theme for the craft show is “Classic ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s TV Shows” and will include games, music, and prizes. Attendees are encouraged to wear outfits inspired by classic shows to be entered to win prizes.

For $36, a crafting class offered Friday at 1 p.m. will teach attendees how to create 3D cards decorated with gnomes. Workshops on Saturday include vellum cardmaking, Christmas-themed crafts and more. Find details on the event website.

Entry costs $6 when paid for ahead of time, or $8 at the door. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, organizers said in a release. Those who have Make-and-Take Party tickets for Friday night can spend the evening making crafts with the show exhibitors after the event’s normal hours end.