Memorial Coliseum hiring part-time seasonal workers at job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Memorial Coliseum will hold its annual job fair to fill a variety of part-time, seasonal positions.

The job fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. inside the Conference Center. The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security will all be hiring at the event.

Positions are open in the following departments:

Parking Lot

Guest Services (ushers)

Ticket Office

Maintenance

Security

Housekeeping

Concessions

Catering

Premium Seating

Kitchen & Culinary

All positions start at $10 per hour or higher. All available positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Interested applicants can pre-apply HERE. Blank applications will also be available on Sept. 5 for applicants to complete on-site. Department managers will be present to answer any questions.