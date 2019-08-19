Memorial Coliseum hiring part-time seasonal workers at job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Memorial Coliseum will hold its annual job fair to fill a variety of part-time, seasonal positions.
The job fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. inside the Conference Center. The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security will all be hiring at the event.
Positions are open in the following departments:
- Parking Lot
- Guest Services (ushers)
- Ticket Office
- Maintenance
- Security
- Housekeeping
- Concessions
- Catering
- Premium Seating
- Kitchen & Culinary
All positions start at $10 per hour or higher. All available positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Interested applicants can pre-apply HERE. Blank applications will also be available on Sept. 5 for applicants to complete on-site. Department managers will be present to answer any questions.