Memorial Coliseum hikes parking rates, now $8 for cars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It will now cost a bit more to park at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Coliseum board of trustees approved a change in parking fees at its Aug. 19 meeting. The new rates went into effect Wednesday.

Now, general parking for cars, vans pickups and motorcycles will be $8, up from $6. Preferred parking will be $12 instead of $10.

RVs, buses, limousines, box trucks, semis and trailers will be charged $16, and the VIP lot will be $30.

The Coliseum’s website reflects the new rates.

The Coliseum said it will no longer have a processing fee for credit or debit cards.

The Coliseum last adjusted its parking rates in 2018.

