Memorial Coliseum GM Randy Brown retiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The general manager of Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum is retiring.

Randy Brown

Randy Brown, who has served in leadership roles at the Coliseum for 33, has announced plans to retire, effective Oct. 1. Brown announced the decision to Coliseum staff and the Memorial Coliseum’s board Thursday.

“My goal has always been to leave it better than I found it. Today, it is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose complex of over 1 million square feet that is recognized throughout the country as one of the most successful venues of its type in the country,” Brown said. “We have an exceptional staff and board of trustees. I cannot thank them enough for their tireless work on behalf of our clients and guests. I will miss working with all of them immensely.”

Brown joined the Coliseum in 1988 as Event Manager and has spent the last 31 years as Executive Vice President and General Manager.