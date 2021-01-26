Memorial Coliseum earns top accreditation for cleaning, disinfecting protocols

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has earned a key accreditation in the efforts to welcome back large events to the venue. The Global Biorisk Advisory Council has acknowledged the Coliseum as a STAR facility because of its cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

“A year ago, I hadn’t heard about GBAC certification or accreditation, no thought what so ever,” Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown said while recalling the past year. “Throughout the whole summer, we’ve been making improvements to the facility. We had to buy the equipment. We’ve got hydrostatic sprayers, it’s how we clean.”

In a visit to the building Tuesday, WANE 15 found crews deep cleaning the arena seats and wiping down door handles and common touch points. Decals have been applied to seats and floors and sanitizers mounted on walls. Much of the cleaning, however, has been designed to happen out-of-sight.

“When you come up on an escalator for instance, we’ve added UV filters, lighting that kills any virus that might be on the handrail,” Brown explained. “Those handrails are cleaned every cycle. In the elevators, we’ve added ionic air cleaning. Positive / negative particles are charged. They zap any virus that’s detected in the air and it falls to the ground like a spec of dust. The filters that we use in our HVAC system, the amount of air we’re moving, when you’re in the arena and you’re sitting and it feels like there’s a lot of air moving and it feels a little chilly, that’s for your health. That’s important. We’re very pleased with where we are with our systems.”

The housekeeping staff has doubled to keep up with the cleaning the building.

“We’ve started our protocols, our working, cleaning protocols,” Brown added. “Our team is working well, supporting each other. I can’t tell you how excited we are about the GBAC accreditation. We worked on that for five months, the GBAC team, diligent, hard at it in providing all of the documentation. I certainly want to compliment all them for their hard work.”