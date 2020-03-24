Memorial Coliseum, Clyde Theatre close to stop spread of virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Major Fort Wayne venues have closed in an effort to stop to spread of the coronavirus.

The Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday said it would close effective Wednesday, through Monday, April 6. The facility said anyone interested in buying tickets for upcoming events, or those looking for a refund, could visit the Coliseum’s Box Office on Tuesday.

The Clyde Theatre, too, said it was closed until April 7. The Bluffton Road venue said its top priority was “the safety and well-being of our customers, artists, staff and community.”

The Clyde said it postponed all March and April events, and was working to reschedule the shows. Tickets will be honored for the new days, it said.

“We are as disappointed as you may be that we have to press pause for a bit on some great music but are grateful to be able to help ensure the health of the community we love,” a press release said.

The Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne has rescheduled its March events, and made its Box Office accessible only by phone or by private appointment. The facility encouraged online purchases through ticketmaster.com.

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order, keeping Hoosiers in their homes if they don’t have essential need or business to be out. The order begins Wednesday and will be in effect through April 6.