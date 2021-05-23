Memorial bike ride and fundraiser honors legacy of

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fundraiser at Swinney Park honored a boy who died of a rare brain cancer earlier this year.

The first Kyler Drenning Memorial Bike Ride and Fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon at Swinney Park. Drenning was first diagnosed with rare cancer Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas when he was four years old. He made a name for himself locally over the years by holding lemonade stands and other weekend activities to raise money to fund research for childhood cancers.

Kyler passed away in early January this year and the people behind the event hope to turn his memory into a legacy that will benefit children with cancer at Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do in Kendallville for years to come.

“Our goal was to raise $5,000, which I honestly believe today we have met that and possibly surpassed it,” said organizer Angelica Soto. “Every year the goal is going to be to increase that so we have more cabins, more cabins. And hopefully we’ll have a Kyler journey in a week at at Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do.”

Kyler’s last lemonade stand raised $13,000 dollars for the camp.