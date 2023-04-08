FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re invited to come out for a Memorial BBQ Dinner and 3rd annual Letters to Heaven Balloon Release. It’s being hosted by the Steven Gibson Foundation.

Steven Gibson Foundation president Tina Djurdjevich and co-founder Rebecca Gibson stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event and foundation. You can learn more in the interview above.

The 3rd annual Letters to Heaven Balloon Release and Steven Gibson Foundation Community BBQ is on Saturday, April 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. It costs $20 for the dinner, and donations will be made to the foundation’s Trauma Team 216. It’s being held at Pavilion 1 at Northside Park. You can click here for more information and tickets.