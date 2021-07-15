Member of Boys and Girls Club in Huntington Co. receives nation’s only ‘personal refresh’ from Aaron’s

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A member of the Boys and Girls Club in Huntington County has received a surprise from Aaron’s Rent to Own.

Caden Searles is receiving this surprise to celebrate his hard work after 10 years of membership with the club. Throughout his time, Caden has completed 800 hours of community service.

“I started coming because my mom was going from babysitter to babysitter. It wasn’t affordable for us. [We were] spending too much money on it, and she found the Boys and Girls Club here,” Caden said. “… Coming here was a blessing beyond words for her and also my family.”

He is the only teen in the nation to receive a “personal refresh” from Aaron’s.

“Caden has been all the way through the program. He was here for the first refresh that we did and he has been an inspirational leader for the other kids. He’s made his goals. He’s followed them. He’s done everything the right way,” said Denny Broens, Central Indiana regional manager of Aarons.

Caden’s surprise includes a new bedroom set, desk, computer, TV, sound bar, Beats headphones, mini-fridge, gaming chair and more. Aaron’s will also provide $3,000 for car maintenance as Caden commutes to his first year of college.