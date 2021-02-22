Melting snow not causing flooding concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As temperatures bounce around the freezing mark, large piles of snow around Fort Wayne have been gradually melting. City leaders have taken note of the weather, but WANE 15 has learned major flooding has not become a serious concern.

According to a city spokesperson who has been in conversations with the city’s flood control manager, Fort Wayne’s rivers are at low levels and can collect additional water. Much of the snowmelt is expected be absorbed into the ground.

Several flood prevention measures taken in the past 30 years, has helped alleviate concerns, according to Spokesman John Perlich. Those moves include voluntary home buyouts and the creation of Promenade Park as a safe flood storage area.

The city’s Public Works Street Division has also taken note of the melting snow. Crews have switched into pothole patrol duty.