FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Meijer announced in a press release it is prepared to administer a second round of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all eligible patients.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, including three in Fort Wayne, with a fourth to open soon.

The booster shots to eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromising conditions – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series or first booster – will be available at all its pharmacies across the Midwest.

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

Since January 2021, Meijer Pharmacies have administered more than three million doses of the COVID vaccine.