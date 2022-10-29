(WANE) — With Oct. 29 being National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Meijer Pharmacies invited customers to dispose of unused and expired medication.

To that end, Meijer has kiosks at all 258 pharmacy locations where customers can drop off their unwanted medications during normal pharmacy hours.

Meijer’s event to raise awareness for unused and expired medications began at 10:00 a.m. concludes at 2:00 p.m.

During Meijer’s spring event, the retailer collected over 30 tons of wanted prescription medication, and Meijer collected over 30 tons in 2021.

Once customers drop off their medications, Meijer pharmacists document, transport and dispose of the medications.

Items not accepted in the kiosks include needles, inhalers, mercury thermometers, illicit drugs and medication that contains iodine.

Every Meijer in Fort Wayne has a pharmacy.