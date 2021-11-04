Meijer extends teacher discount through end of 2021-2022 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – With students back to classroom this school year, Meijer is making it a little easier for teachers who refill supplies for their classrooms and home offices out of their own pocket. The retailer has announced that it is extending its 15% discount on classroom essentials for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

“We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies.”

The extension of the annual discount Meijer offers teachers is significant following a year when they spent more than ever before. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30% of teachers spent $1,000 or more. Additionally, 95% of teachers said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students’ needs this year.

Meijer said the extended discount offers savings on school and home office supplies, such as paper, pencils, folders, notebooks, craft supplies and hand sanitizer. Other items available for the discount range from schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer’s Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners, journals and memo boards. Teachers area also able to stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15% discount.

A paper coupon will be presented to teachers whenever they present their current school ID at the Customer Service desk at all Meijer stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the discount by obtaining a new coupon on each shopping trip.

“Flexibility is more important than ever as teachers consider the number of supplies required for the new school year, so helping reduce stress on their pocketbooks any time their classrooms run low on essential items is top of mind for us,” Graceffa said.

For more information, visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.