FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The Meijer Express gas station opened to the public on Thursday, nearly a month before the Meijer store is set to open.

The gas station is adjacent to the Meijer store, which is set to open on May 12.

There are still full-time and part-time employee openings available at the new location.

Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online. Enter “Dupont” in the location search field and click search. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.