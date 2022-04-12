FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Meijer has announced the opening date for its fourth Fort Wayne store. The Dupont Road supercenter is scheduled to welcome customers on May 12. The store is located just east of I-69 and south of the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan based retailer opened its first store in Indiana back in 1994.

In addition to weekly sales, Meijer says the new location will also feature special promotions and events following opening day.

There are still full-time and part-time employee openings Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores. Enter “Dupont” in the location search field and click search. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.