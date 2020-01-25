Meeting over proposed shooting range in Huntington County postponed

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of a proposed new shooting range and learning center will have to wait a while longer to learn if he can start construction on his business.

Back in November, John Michaels, lead instructor of Indiana Firearms Training LLC, submitted an application for a special exception to the Huntington County Board of Zoning and Appeals. His request was to put a commercial firearms safety instruction on his property, which would include an outdoor shooting range. The board voted to separate Michaels request into two parts, unanimously passing his request to put a commercial firearm safety instruction business with a classroom, but tabling the request to have backstops for the outdoor shooting range for another meeting.

Neighbors soon after filed a petition with the Huntington Superior Court to have a judge review the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision.

Letter sent to neighbors of North Rangeline Road.

On Thursday, the Huntington Countywide Department of Community Development sent a letter to neighboring houses postponing the meeting. That meeting would have determined if Michaels would be allowed to put a shooting range on his property.

According to the letter, the County Board of Zoning and Appeals did not have enough board members to hold the meeting on January 28th and canceled it.

The board will hear the proposal at their next scheduled meeting on February 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the GAR room in the Huntington County Courthouse.