FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show.

Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.

Admission costs $7 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under get in for free with a donation to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.