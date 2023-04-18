Two Highland mini calves are among the new animals at Salomon Farm Park.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New four-legged friends are coming to Salomon Farm Park, and you can help welcome them to the herd.

Two Highland mini calves and three Nigerian dwarf kid goats will be added to the farm, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced.

You can make an appointment to see the new Highland calves, Frankie and Mickey, at a meet-and-greet May 13. Visitors can brush, feed, pet and take pictures with the animals.

“Salomon has a unique atmosphere as a farm,” said Eden Lamb, the manager of the farm. “Being able to interact with the animals in this setting reinforces its timeless beauty and the wonder at the relationship we have built with the animals.”

Visitors will also get a Highland calf-themed cupcake to celebrate the occasion.

“The staff at Salomon Farm Park work to create meaningful experiences for everyone to enjoy,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of parks and recreation. “I look forward to seeing the reactions to the new animals and hearing details from those who visit the farm.”

Sessions for the the meet-and-greet are $65 for a group of up to four people. Thirty-minute time frames can be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Reserve your spot online or by calling 260-427-6000.