Meet the Candidates: Martha Lemert
The general election is coming up in November. WANE 15 is helping you prepare with our series, Meet the Candidates.
Martha Lemert is the democratic candidate for District 52 of the Indiana House of Representatives.
Martha is originally from Cleveland, but now calls Fort Wayne home. She practices law, but in her spare time she curls.
She faces republican Ben Smaltz for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives for District 52.
