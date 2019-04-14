Meet the Candidates: John Crawford Video

The primary election is coming up next month. Ahead of the race, we're getting to know mayoral candidate John Crawford.

John Crawford currently fills a seat on city council. His full-time job is a physician, focusing on cancer care.

John has lived in Fort Wayne for over 30 years. He says his favorite part about the city is the parks system. He enjoys the fact you can feel like you’re in the country, but still are in the city.

John says if he could have dinner with anyone, he would choose Ronald Reagan.

John Crawford, Tim Smith and David Roach are running in the Republican primary for Mayor of Fort Wayne. That election is on May 7th.