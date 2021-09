FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new Miss Fort Wayne titleholder. Lindsey Brown is Miss Fort Wayne 2022.

Lindsey is a junior at Indiana University Fort Wayne studying dental hygiene. Her platform is Take a Walk in Their Shoes, which transpired for Brown being bullied in school.

You can learn more about Lindsey in the interview above, and be on the lookout for her during the year at community events.

Click here to learn more about the Miss Fort Wayne pageant.