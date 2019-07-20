Meet Miss Allen County 2019: Amber Hoopengardner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Miss Allen County has been crowned. Amber Hoopengardner was selected as the winner of the annual pageant, which took place at Carroll High School last week.

The Miss Allen County Queen Scholarship Pageant is an official preliminary for the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.

Amber has grown up being part of 4-H, and has always admired the crown. She participated in the pageant for a couple years, but worked harder this year to become queen.

Miss Allen County and her court reign over the Allen County Fair. The honor lets them participate and make appearances at events like Kid’s Day, the demolition derby, 4-H shows, kiddie tractor pull, plus more.

Additionally, Miss Allen County makes appearances representing the county throughout the year at charity events and fundraisers. Amber will also go on to represent Allen County at the Indiana State Fair Queen pageant in January.

The Allen County Fair is slated for Tuesday, July 23rd though the 28th. For more information, click here.