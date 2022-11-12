FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion.

Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.

You can also meet Satori Hawes, Cody DesBeins and Shari Debenedetti. The four will be at the mansion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can explore all three floors of the mansion Saturday at no extra cost during the event.