Meet Epic Run Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new nonprofit running club is hoping you’ll join them in their mission to promote physical fitness within the community. Epic Run Club became a nonprofit in 2019, and they’re ready to step into 2020.

On Sunday, December 15th Epic Run Club is hosting the Christmas Story 5K Fun Run at Parkview Family YMCA. The run starts at 2 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The run is also serving as a way to drive up membership. Being a member of Epic Run Club costs $35 for the year and includes weekly meetups and some training opportunities..

To learn more about the organization, click here.