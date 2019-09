Whitley County, Ind. (WANE) — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, near C.R. 400 West, were shut down early Thursday morning as police and medics responded to a report of a pedestrian struck. Authorities were called to the area around 12:40 a.m.

According to dispatcher with Whitley County, officers were advised a bicyclist may have been hit. There were reports of a helicopter being called to U.S. 30, west of of Columbia City.

U.S. 30 was reopened about an hour later.