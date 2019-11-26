Medics, patient hurt when IU Health ambulance hits semi

An IU Health LifeLine ambulance is shown badly damaged after a crash with a semi in Blackford County on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Blackford County Sheriff’s Office)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four people were hospitalized after an ambulance crashed into a semi in Blackford County Monday morning.

Police and medics were called just after 10 a.m. to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 300 South, south of Hartford City.

The scene of a crash at S.R. 3 and C.R. 300 South on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, is shown. (Blackford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Freightliner semi operated by Scott E. Townsend, 52, of Hartford City was traveling southbound on S.R. 3 when it slowed to turn east onto C.R. 300 South. A southbound IU Health-LifeLine Ambulance driven by Shawn Blair, 40, of Selma was in the process of passing the semi in the northbound lane.

Blair attempted to miss colliding with the semi by traveling back into the southbound lane but struck the rear of the semi-trailer, the report said.

The semi was forced off the southeast corner of the intersection and the ambulance sustained major front-end damage.

Blair, two other medics – Travis Huff, 25, of Hartford City and Tamara McCammon, 50, Hartford City – and an on-board patient were all taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Townsend was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. The report said authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.