Medical device manufacturer expanding, adding jobs in Whitley County

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that a company that manufactures products for the medical device industry will be expanding its operations in Larwill.

Red Star Contract Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Wishbone Medical, will invest $1.6 million in real estate improvements and additional equipment in a move that will create 18 new jobs by 2022.

Red Star Contract Manufacturing Inc., started in 2009 and moved to its current Larwill location in 2011. The company now has 17,000 square feet. The project will add 12,000 square feet to the current facility. Red Star currently employs 25 employees and supports clients nationwide with testing, designing, developing and manufacturing injection moldings.

“Adding equipment, new infrastructure and employees allows Red Star to continue supplying global demands,” said Scott Werstler, President of Red Star. “Red Star has been a leader in medical insert molding for more than 10 years. We are excited to continue providing expertise to the medical device field.”