Medical device company to build HQ in Whitley County, up to 132 jobs possible

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A medical device company plans to build its company headquarters in Whitley County in a move that could create up to 132 jobs by the end of 2025 according to the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.

After considering locations in Texas and North Carolina, Mach Medical decided to build its new facility in Park 30 located off U.S. 30 just east of Columbia City in what is estimated to be a nearly $14 million investment.

According to the news release from the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, Mach Medical, in partnership with SITES Medical, seeks to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain by creating a contract manufacturing organization capable of building the highest quality joint replacement implants from a patient’s pre-operative surgical plan and supplying that product in time for surgery. Mach Medical’s proprietary high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach is designed to reduce OEM implant inventory levels by 80%, trim per-part manufacturing costs by 30%, and cut new product time-to-market by 1-2 years.



Weigand Construction will build the 36,000 sq. ft. facility in Park 30. The site will allow for an expansion of 64,000 sq. ft. to accommodate future growth. The initial building will also house SITES Medical, Inc., a Whitley County business currently maintaining its operations in the Micropulse Orthovation Incubator. Construction will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.



“We are really excited about the opportunity we have at Mach Medical to make a significant impact on the cost, quality and performance of orthopedic implants in the U.S. and around the world. Our factory will leverage Industry 4.0 cutting-edge technologies and represents the next generation of manufacturing jobs,” said Steve Rozow, General Manager of Mach Medical.



As a new company, Mach Medical plans to hire 132 new employees within the next five years. They will provide high-tech STEM jobs with an average hourly wage of $37.41 plus benefits.



