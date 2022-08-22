Photo of crash scene provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.

Emergency crews were unsuccessful in trying to save Lesher’s life. It’s believed he suffered a medical condition while driving.

A passenger in the front seat was not hurt in the crash.