FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech welcomed one of only 65 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor Tuesday to talk about stories from his life.

Sgt. Allen Lynch received his Medal of Honor in 1970 for his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Lynch also wrote a biography, “Zero to Hero: From Bullied Kid to Warrior,” in 2019 that chronicles his life experiences.

“One year after I got out of the Army, I was told I was going to get the Medal of Honor, and it was the day before I got married,” Lynch said.

Lynch’s speech took place at the Snyder Academic Center on Indiana Tech’s campus.