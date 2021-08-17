McMahon’s Best-One Tire sponsoring blood drive with giveaways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — McMahon’s Best-One Tire is sponsoring a blood drive at the Red Cross Center on California Road Aug. 24.

“By donating 45 minutes of time and one pint of blood, up to THREE patients in need are impacted. All healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to donate blood,” McMahon’s said.

Each donor will receive a gift bag from McMahon’s Best-One Tire including a free oil change coupon valid at any McMahon’s Best-One location. Donors will also have the chance to register to win a few prizes on-site

including a Vera Bradley Gift Set or four new passenger or light truck tires.

“We are committed to our community and the partnership we’ve built with the American Red Cross. Blood donations are in high demand and we all need to do our part to help spread the word,” said Nikki Phillips, Director of Retail Development at McMahon’s Best One.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Use sponsor code MCMAHONS when booking online to find available appointment times for McMahon’s blood drive.