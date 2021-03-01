McMahon’s Best-One Tire raises minimum wage for full-time employees to $15 per hour

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – McMahon’s Best-One Tire announced that it is raising the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $15 per hour.

“It’s certainly good for our employees, and will help our local economy, but it also gives us a competitive advantage over other retailers. We invest in our employees, and they in turn do a great job for us and for our customers,” said Kim McMahon, President of McMahon’s Best-One Tire.

McMahon’s Best-One Tire said it recently opened it’s seventh store in northeast Indiana located at Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road next to the truck center location.

In November of 2020, McMahon’s was named as one of the “Tire Industry’s Best Places to Work,” the press release said. This program was created by Tire Business and Best Companies Group.

To view our current employment opportunities, visit mcmahonsbestonetire.com.