McMahon’s Best-One Tire named one of ‘Tire Industry’s Best Places to Work’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – McMahon’s Best One Tire has been named one of the “Tire Industry’s Best Places to Work”

in November, Tire Business and Best Companies group awarded McMahon’s with the honor. One of the reasons is because the company raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour. The pay raise took effect in June.

The president of the company says for them it wasn’t that big of a jump, but for the industry as a whole it was a huge jump.

“Based on everything that’s been going on in the world with the pandemic and everyone losing their jobs, we decided that it was the right thing to do for our employees and to help them and help the economy as well,” said Kim KmMahon.

McMahon’s Best-One Tire recently opened it’s seventh store in northeast Indiana located at Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road, next to the truck center location.