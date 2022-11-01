FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council discussed allowing more funds for two projects on the city’s southeast side: McKinnie Commons and Powell Park.

Powell Park’s original budget was $250,000, and it has requested to get $27,815 more, while the McKinnie Commons had a budget of $900,000 and now requires $150,255 more to be completed.

Powell Park received an overhaul, while the McKinnie Commons project looks to add a bandshell, a space for art, food trucks and holiday lights at the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard.

Those projects are apart of the larger Southeast Strategy.

It’s a revitalization program that focuses on economic development and revitalization; neighborhoods and housing; transportation and infrastructure; community and pride; and public spaces and interconnectivity.

While the increase in budget was passed this week and will receive a final vote next week, for two councilmembers, this is about far more than just two parks.

“The most important thing is building community,” said at large councilman Glynn Hines.

Before being elected in the at large seat, Hynes represented the 6th D istrict, which encompasses southeast Fort Wayne.

“The southeast side, I’ve been there 20 years as a 6th district representative, it’s been underfunded and not really focused,” Hines said.

But he says that much of the positive change in the southeast, such as development and the Southeast Strategy, can be attributed to his replacement, current 6th District councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

“And now we’re finally (under the leadership of Sharon Tucker) seeing additional development occurring,” Hines said.

For her part, Tucker is looking to finish the work that Hines started.

“It’s the work that he laid before me, and I get to come behind and help finalize and put a bow on everything,” Tucker said.

Both councilmembers view community as a big key to revitalization and look forward to the continued development of both McKinnie Commons and Powell Park.