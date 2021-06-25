McComb Family Foundation to donate $25K for Columbarium at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The McComb Family Foundation is donating $25,000 for a Granite Columbarium to be built at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, located at 2122 O’Day Rd.

“We really wanted to help the Shrine continue to grow and secure a place in Fort Wayne history to benefit all veterans,” said Dave McComb President of the Foundation.

The Columbarium will be able to contain cremated remains of a veteran and one other in a niche that has an engraved bronze plate designating veteran that is buried in the Columbarium. According to Eric Johnson, this Columbarium is the first of many the Veterans Memorial hopes to add in the future.

“This Columbarium will be a great tribute to all veterans and a way a family can memorialize their loved one,” said Commander Greg Bedford.

The Columbarium is schedule to be complete by fall 2021 and will be located next to the newly proposed Sterling Chapel. The Veterans Memorial said the chapel is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2022.

“Sales from the Columbarium will provide necessary funds to establish an endowment to make sure the Shrine and Museum are around for many years to come,” McComb said.

A press conference and check presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

For more information contact the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 260-267-5022

