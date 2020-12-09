Mayor’s police reform commission almost ready to make formal recommendations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s Commission for Police Reform and Racial Justice is almost ready to make its formal recommendations.

The mayor created the commission following protests in downtown in June. It’s part of his “Moving Forward Together” plan.

The commission is chaired by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. She says the commission has met ten times since it was formed.

In those six months, commission members have met with various city leaders. They’ve also received training to learn what officers face everyday.

“We probably have 15 pages of recommendations. But we don’t want to set ourselves up for failure. We want to make sure we’re addressing those issues that are going to create impact. This is not a low hanging fruit endeavor. We’re looking at those hard and difficult decisions. And when we send forward our recommendations to the mayor, we want him to be able to implement them and see the value to our city and implementing our recommendations,” said Councilwoman Chambers.

The recommendations will focus on three areas for improvement: communication, race relations, and department transparency.

Councilwoman Chambers said the Fort Wayne Police Department needs to look like the community it serves when it comes to race relations. She said part of the recommendations will be figuring out a way to recruit for diversity on the force through the community.

However, Councilwoman Chambers said communication was the elephant in the room.

“We found some of the things as a commission the police department is doing, or has made an attempt to do or working towards improving, but it has not been effectively communicated within the community…This is a commission and we’ll all have to agree on the recommendations that are going to go forward to the mayor. But I’m confident, minimally, one of those recommendations will be the improvement of communication from the police to the community.”

Councilwoman Chambers expects to hand the formal recommendations over to the mayor in the first quarters of 2021.