Mayor’s Breakfast raises funds for deserving students

A scholarship breakfast hosted by Mayor Tom Henry Wednesday morning aimed to give local students the financial boost they need to attend college.

Money raised at the 4th annual Fort Wayne Mayor’s Breakfast event went to United Negro College Fund’s Fort Wayne Leadership Council. The group is focused on providing students with the resources they need to get to and through degree programs at historically black colleges and universities.

Henry said the event is all about helping people take advantage of opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.

“We have so much talent that goes wasted because young people are not given the opportunity,” said Henry. “We are here to recognize that and raise more money for them to go to school.”

Since 2007, UNCF’s Fort Wayne Leadership Council has awarded more than 75 scholarships, totaling $250,000.