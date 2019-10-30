Mayoral candidates face off one last time before elections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s final mayoral debate is in the books.

An informative exchange is one way to describe Tuesday’s debate. Incumbent Tom Henry and challenger Tim Smith went head to head in WANE 15’s studio. WANE, AARP and viewers presented questions to both candidates on issues that are facing Fort Wayne.

A few topics from the debate included:

Economic development outside of downtown Fort Wayne

Trash Collection

Public Transportation

The candidates opened by answering that they are most qualified to lead Fort Wayne for the next four years.

According to Smith, the infrastructure is crumbling in the southeast and south central parts of Fort Wayne compared to other parts of the city. Smith added that the southeast is a food desert that lacks grocery stores and restaurants.

“It is a myth that there is less economic power southeast than other districts,” said Smith “there is actually ample and more than adequate economic power.”

Mayor Henry responded that the city invested millions of dollars in infrastructure in southeast Fort Wayne.

“Over the years, they have probably received more infrastructure money than any sector of our city,”said Mayor Henry . “The challenge we have in southeast Fort Wayne is its image.”

Mayor Henry added that the people of Fort Wayne and the media need to realize that people of southeast Fort Wayne are proud citizens of this community and want people to know that they are just as good as anyone else.

Both candidates were also asked to further explain public transportation.

Mayor Henry said he aims to make downtown more accessible to all ages living in Fort Wayne. Henry mentioned the addition of the scooters and bikes, but primary focus is walking ability.

“We have added more accessible sidewalks. As a matter of fact, we are now in the middle of putting together an entire urban trail,” said Henry.

Smith complimented the mayor on his achievements but believes the process was a delayed

“The trails, the bike lanes, they’re fantastic. I love them. I walk the trails. It’s just taken too long to get there,” Smith said.

Smith added that if elected mayor, he will get buses running seven days a week.

” A lot of good things happen on Sundays. People have to go to work on Sundays, many want to go to church on Sundays, people have civic responsibilities on Sundays,” said Smith. “The mayor isn’t completely in charged of Citylink, but the mayor can absolutely influence.”

Red River trash collection is another concern for Fort Wayne residents.

Mayor Henry acknowledged the issues with Red River but understands the growing pains the company was faced with and believes partnership is the best solution.

“Could I have gone and tried to fire them? Sure, but to me that wasn’t an option,” said Mayor Henry.

On the other hand, Tim Smith feels applying pressure is the way to get results.

“What I will do January 2nd – I will invite Red River back to the the table because every contract can be reopened,” Smith said. “If they refuse, I’m going to start fining them to the maximum. Once the fines kick in, if Red River doesn’t play ball, they will be fired. We won’t miss a week.” added Smith.

Voters will get to decide which candidate they think will best represent them on election day.

Several city council seats and other public office positions are also up for grabs this year. Election day is Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

To check if you’re registered to vote and to find your polling location, CLICK HERE.

