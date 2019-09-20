Mayoral candidate Smith discusses plans to combat violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Republican mayoral candidate Tim Smith is sharing his plans to combat the city’s crime rate.
Smith addressed the community at a press conference at Memorial Park Thursday.
Family members of homicide and violent crime victims joined him during the speech when he talked about what he has found most valuable on the campaign trail so far.
Listening to people. Learning what matters most to them. It’s been unbelievably enlightening, and it’s formed our campaign’s strategy and messaging. Mayors should meet the needs of their community, and you hear them most clearly when you listen to them at their door.Tim Smith, Republican mayoral candidate for Fort Wayne
Smith and incumbent Mayor Tom Henry will meet Tuesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. for a televised debate on WANE 15.