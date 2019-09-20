Mayoral candidate Smith discusses plans to combat violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Local city and neighborhood association leaders are taking part in the Regional Neighborhood Network Conference at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend. For them, it is a chance to discuss what's working in their communities and what is not, so that they can improve their neighborhoods.

"Best practices are a great way of learning what works in other communities and you can take something like that and even make it better and then make it your own," said Cindy Joyner, Director of Community Development for the City of Fort Wayne. "To me, it is extremely helpful when you go to these conferences to see what other communities are doing, and you may not have even thought of doing."