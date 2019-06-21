Mayoral candidate disputes fix for Red River trash collection

Republican Mayoral nominee Tim Smith called on his November opponent, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, to take action to help fix the city’s trash collection problems.

“The people of Fort Wayne should not worry about basic city services getting done,” Smith said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Smith said he wants the mayor to get Red River Waste Solutions back to the negotiating table to rework the contract it has with the city. He wants the contract to have a definition of what a breach is and what good performance looks like. He also said if Red River refuses to come back to the negotiating table, Mayor Henry should impose the maximum amount of fines allowed under the current contract until Red River agrees to negotiate.

Smith said the time for being patient has passed.

“Before Red River, I can’t remember a time when my trash on the northeast side was either missed or late,” Smith said. “I simply can’t remember. It has become, at my house, the rule and not the exception. 18 months is far too long. It’s far too patient with a service provider on something as basic as trash.”

Mayor Henry said he does not believe re-negotiating the contract is necessary.

“There is nothing wrong with the contract,” Henry said. “It’s the same contract we had with the previous company.”

Henry said the issue lies with the number of drivers Red River has.

“Obviously, it’s the shortage of drivers,” Henry said. “As a result, trash gets missed because they don’t have anybody to drive those routes. They bring in their supervisors, but the supervisors don’t know the routes either so unfortunately, the probability of trash getting missed goes up significantly.”

City Councilman Russ Jehl said that the mayor believes there are only two options the city has: declare a breach of contract or do nothing. Mayor Henry said he’s not letting that comment bother him.

“I think that’s a political statement trying to stir up some controversy,” Mayor Henry said.

Henry said the city has formed a committee that is working on finding solutions to the trash problem. That committee is made up of city council members, Fort Wayne residents and city workers. Councilman Jehl is not on that committee, but council members Jason Arp and Tom Didier are. Neither were present at Tim Smith’s Friday press conference.

Mayor Henry said the committee should be presenting him a solution to the trassh collection problem next week. He said that solution could be anything from helping Red River find more drivers in the area or from elsewhere or creating more opportunities for people to get the proper license to drive trash trucks. Henry said he does not plan to declare Red River to be in breach of contract.