Mayor Tom Henry on Nexstar Broadcasting coronavirus town hall

The seal of the City of Fort Wayne is displayed on a podium at the Grand Wayne Center ahead of the annual State of the City Address. A Fort Wayne flag is posted behind the podium.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday night, WANE 15’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, is hosting a virtual town hall on the coronavirus pandemic. Fort Wayne will have a voice in the town hall with Mayor Tom Henry being invited to participate.

Others set to participate include the mayors of South Bend, Indianapolis, Evansville, Fishers, Evansville, and Terre Haute, plus other state leaders.

“It’s going to be quite [an] enjoyable evening to share with them and to hear from them in regards to the COVID-19 situation in there respective cities,” says Mayor Henry.

Mayor Henry says he’s often speaking with the other mayors and state leaders. He hopes that statement will be a key take away when citizens watch the town hall on WANE 15.

“I want our citizens to know we are working collectively. It’s not just a matter of the city of Fort Wayne standing alone, that we’re not an island by ourselves, that we do work with the county, we do work with the state, we do work with other cities in other counties.”

Topics expected to be addressed tonight include unemployment. While that is not something the city can dictate, it is something that trickles down to the municipal level.

Mayor Henry says it is a grave concern over revenue streams coming in to keep the city going.

“But more than that is the effects on our citizens. Our unemployment has risen significantly in our community. And not only don’t our citizens have spending money for themselves, but we’re talking about housing issues, we’re talking about access to food, we’re talking about utilities. We’re talking about taking care of their children as far childcare, and the list goes on and on. So, this is a multi-faceted problem. It’s not just issue, but as a result of this virus a number of things have taken place that could have a real dire effect.”

Mayor Henry is also looking at the future of Fort Wayne regarding the pandemic.

“There is no vaccine. And until there is I’m very afraid we’re going to be susceptible, very vulnerable to not only the current environment, but when the flu season hits in the fall, and it will, I’m afraid there might be a surge in this because people are not going to know the difference between a bad case of the flu and COVID-19. And I’m afraid that we could be in a very delicate environment in the fall. And because of that, I believe we should still try to be as cautious as we can. Moving forward in a way that opens up many of the offerings we want in our community, but at the same time we need to be very cautious and very sensitive to what we’re talking about. And again, I’m not trying to tell people not to enjoy life, but just be very careful. And, quite frankly, I do think what we’re experiencing now is going to be the lifestyle for months to come.”

The town hall is from 7-8 p.m. on WANE 15. WANE.com will have the entire town hall live streamed, with an extra half hour of content.

You can click here to watch the live stream.