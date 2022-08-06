FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclamed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministry’s ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event this afternoon.

The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.

Redemption House Executive Director Tomi Cardin was able to give details about the exciting growth on the horizon for the organization. Cardin also reflected on Redemption House’s past ten years.

The event featured free lunch provided by State Bank, cake provided by Bear & Beak Bakery, and ice cream provided by Prairie Farms. Musical entertainment was provided by Craig Young, Brent Cooper, Jake Huston, and Aaron Yoder. Tours of Redemption House’s newest Alumni Home, located near Lutheran Park, was also available.

The event was sponsored by The Lutheran Foundation, State Bank, Old National Bank, Polar King, Bear & Beak Bakery, Prairie Farms, and Sweetwater.