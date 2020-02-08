Mayor says Comfort Cases partnership was a success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne partnered with a national non-profit to support children entering the foster system, and Mayor Henry declared it a success.

A backpack party took place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Friday night where more than 30 students from Canterbury School volunteered to fill donated backpacks with stuffed animals, blankets, pajamas, books and toiletries.

More than 450 of Fort Wayne’s youth will get a filled backpack thanks to donations from members of the community.

Annabella Brown, a sophomore at Canterbury High School, who also holds the title of Miss South Central Outstanding Teen, contacted Robert Scheer, Founder and CEO of the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases because she wanted to help foster children. Annabella first heard of Scheer on The Ellen Show when he explained that foster children often carry their personal belongings in trash bags when transitioning to a new home. She was determined to bring Comfort Cases to northeast Indiana. “For me, a Comfort Case isn’t just a bag. It creates an opportunity for kids to find a forever home and a sense of belonging,” said Annabella Brown.

Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases’ mission is to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. The charity provides kids in foster care with a brand new backpack and duffel bag to replace the trash bag that so many are asked to pack in as they enter the system. Each Case is packed with brand new items such as pajamas, a blanket, a stuffed animal, toiletries, books, and other essentials. Visit ComfortCases.org for more information.