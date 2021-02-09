Mayor of Huntington holds State of the City address, highlights achievements over past year

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Mayor of Huntington held the city’s State of the City address Tuesday evening which highlighted the accomplishments the city achieved over the past 12 months.

Highlights from the past 12 months include but aren’t limited to:

A new baby box

Paving 3.5 miles of city streets, 1.5 miles of alleyways and sealing of 3.5 miles of road cracks

New radios for fire rescue crews

New fire engine funding

Distribution of $250 thousand in grant money for small businesses

Increase in new developments

Replacing a splash pad and installing new bathrooms at the north end of Memorial Park

Completion of 76 volunteer projects which resulted in 3,192 volunteer hours

Mayor Richard Strick also highlighted a new art project called “Yes You Can” aimed to erase limitations for the community. The project will feature a wrap-around mural painted on every wall of Sugar Mamas Bakery.