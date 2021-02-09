Mayor of Huntington holds State of the City address, highlights achievements over past year

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Mayor of Huntington held the city’s State of the City address Tuesday evening which highlighted the accomplishments the city achieved over the past 12 months.
Highlights from the past 12 months include but aren’t limited to:
- A new baby box
- Paving 3.5 miles of city streets, 1.5 miles of alleyways and sealing of 3.5 miles of road cracks
- New radios for fire rescue crews
- New fire engine funding
- Distribution of $250 thousand in grant money for small businesses
- Increase in new developments
- Replacing a splash pad and installing new bathrooms at the north end of Memorial Park
- Completion of 76 volunteer projects which resulted in 3,192 volunteer hours
Mayor Richard Strick also highlighted a new art project called “Yes You Can” aimed to erase limitations for the community. The project will feature a wrap-around mural painted on every wall of Sugar Mamas Bakery.