FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is starting off the year under new leadership.

Police Chief Steve Reed is retiring Jan. 12 after leading the department for more than seven years, the city announced in a release Friday. Mayor Tom Henry is appointing Deputy Chief Scott Caudill to fill the leadership role.

Caudill has most recently served as the deputy chief of the northeast quadrant. Since joining the department in 1994, the release said Caudill has previously been captain of the northeast quadrant, sergeant of policy/planning/research, sergeant of uniform operations in all four quadrants, sergeant of vice and narcotics, sergeant of the investigations division, sergeant and patrol officer for the emergency services team, and sergeant and supervisor of the hazardous devices unit.

“I’m humbled to be in this position to serve as the next police chief for Fort Wayne. I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to beginning this new journey to serve this great community,” Caudill said. “Residents of Fort Wayne can depend on the FWPD to continue to provide timely and effective public safety services.”

Caudill served in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge, the release said. His community involvement includes serving as an advisory board member for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a board member for the Police Athletic League (PAL), an advisory board member for Allen County Community Corrections, a youth baseball coach for 15 years, a PAL football coach for four years, and being a limited-term lecturer and adjunct professor at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration. Caudill is also a state representative of the International Chiefs of Police Association’s Midsize Agencies Division.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Scott Caudill

“Scott is prepared and ready to be our next police chief. I’m impressed with his years of service in several different capacities with the FWPD and the leadership and communication skills that he possesses,” Henry said. “Scott’s ability to bring out the best in people and his strong demonstration of commitment to Fort Wayne position him to be an excellent leader of our police department.”

The swearing-in ceremony for Caudill is planned for Jan. 16.

“It’s been a true honor to lead the FWPD,” Reed said. “I want to thank Mayor Henry for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the department. The men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department work tirelessly to help make Fort Wayne the safest city possible. I’ve always admired how our community appreciates and values public safety. It means a lot to me and the entire department. The department will be in good hands moving forward.”

The release listed several accomplishments Reed has led the FWPD to achieve since he became chief in 2016, including budgeting for having 500 patrol officers, improved clearance rates of homicide cases, reduction in violent crime, implementation of body cameras and drones as first responders, creation of downtown bike patrol, and addition of social workers to the FWPD team as part of the Hope and Recovery Team.

Under Reed’s leadership, the department has also seen an expansion of the use of crime analysis to locate concentrations of crime, the types of crimes being committed, and other information to help craft the most effective response; enhancement of intelligence gathering by partnering with local representatives of federal law enforcement agencies; continuation of improving community relations through outreach programs and working with neighborhoods to build relationships; and a focus on website and social media efforts to enhance services to the public.